Sarah

I had a minor surgery on wednesday and left my car at the station because a coworker took me. Woke up Thursday and thought my car had been stolen and even started to call it in until i was asked where was the last place I saw it. That’s when I remembered where it was.

So to me, who only had to remember where I parked my car. I had one job!!!!

Geoff

Back in the 2017 NFL season, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair created controversy when he said, regarding the NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem, "we don't want the inmates running the prison." McNair then apologized for making the comment. Until this week:

Why Houston Texans owner Bob McNair regrets apologizing for his "inmates in the prison" comment. "I really didn't have anything to apologize for."

https://t.co/r70PHvE1Ef — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 5, 2018

Bob, just don't talk anymore. It's not even your job to talk. Please don't talk: you have one job!

Lauren

The Houston Astros got a big win Monday night over the Orioles 6-1 for their season home opener. It was a big night for the team too, Clay Walker sang the National Anthem, retired first base coach Rich Dauer threw out an emotional first pitch, and the World Series Championship pennant was revealed.

The pennant was behind a black cloth before the unveiling, but as they tried to take the cover off, it got stuck. Field staff had to climb up the side and try to take it off, but then another employee had to use a leaf blower which was finally able to take the cover completely off.

What's tougher, the #Astros winning a World Series or unveiling the pennant at the stadium before the home opener? pic.twitter.com/9w9MI7kk5G — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) April 2, 2018

The players, along with fans, and everyone else who watched this fiasco all got a good laugh, so to the staff who were initially in charge of uncovering the Astros 2017 World Championship pennant, YOU HAD ONE JOB.