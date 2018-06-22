Sarah:

This happened at a 12 and under tournament in Kingsport, Tenn. The cell phone footage shows the 54-second fight.

Police did show up. No arrests were made and no injuries.

So to the parents of the children who were just there to play softball. Contain yourself! Act right! Say a chant but don't get into a fight!

All you had to do was CHEER!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff:

Last night, we had a great time at the Houston Zoo for "Sip and Sea." What everyone that attended did NOT know was that the weather was all my fault! The attire was supposed to be ALL WHITE. But because I'm fat, none of my white shirts fit me. So I wore our station shirt which is black. Anyway, back to the weather. I was absolutely convinced that if I wore shorts and sandals, it would pour rain. So, I wore jeans and shoes. The result?

Everyone else was wearing shorts. I could have. And I wouldn't have been soaked in sweat. I had one job!

Lauren:

When it comes to Father's Day I like to make sure my dad knows how much I love him. I like spoiling him with cards and gifts because he deserves it! (Especially after putting up with all the crazy women in our family for so long!)

I had bought a set of pretty awesome wireless Bose headphones from Amazon that I knew he was going to love. They showed up on time, I wrapped up the box, and was ready to see my dad's excitement when he opened them. One small problem though: when he opened the box, it was EMPTY! Like, hello?? WHERE ARE THE HEADPHONES THAT ARE SUPPOSED TO BE IN THIS BOX??

I burst into tears after the huge fail, even though my dad reassured me it was no big deal.

Of course Amazon was quick to apologize and sent a replacement, but it still ruined the moment for me and my dad.

So to AMAZON or BOSE or whoever was in charge of packaging the item I really needed to be in the package, YOU HAD ONE JOB!