These biggest FAILS from around the world are sure to make you feel better!

Sarah

This one comes to us from a listener:

Gloria Espinoza

Over the summer my husband has one job! ONE! He is supposed to pick our kids up from camp on Monday. Not Tuesday, Not Wednesday, Not Thursday, Not Friday. JUST MONDAY! I work late on Mondays in the summer, so I get up, make their lunches for camp and get everyone out the door because he goes to work at 6. So, Monday I get a call from CAMP that says my two kids need to be picked up because all of the other kids are gone and it’s been 30 mins since the day was done! They tried to reach my husband but he didn’t answer. I called him and he was SLEEPING!

Let’s just say he’s gotten plenty of sleep on the couch this week.

ONE DAY! That’s all I need was one day and it was the FIRST DAY!

So to my husband, who was supposed to pick the kids up, that was your only job while I got up, made the lunches, got them to camp, picked them up Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and I’ll get them today.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

Yesterday, I went to the tuxedo place to pick up my super sweet tux for our Prom Night Do-Over. I waited in a VERY long line before I could pick mine up. But if it wasn't for that wait, I never would have heard this doozy at 11am. As I was trying on my tux, there were two young men in the other changing rooms having a conversation:

Dude 1: Hey, I need you to follow me back to the hotel so we can all go in one car. Clayton (note: this must be the name of the groom) already started drinking.

Dude 2: Yeah, he's been doing that all week.

ALL WEEK? Drinking before 10am on a weekday?? And this is something your friends don't seem to be remotely surprised about???

Clayton, I don't want to tell you how to live your life! BUT if you are drinking that hard FOR A FULL WEEK leading into your wedding, you don't want to be married. So, you have ONE job: tell your fiance that you are NOT ready to get married!!!

Lauren

Spelling can be hard for some people, and other times, we know that you know how to spell, but maybe your brain was just moving too hard for you hand writing to keep up with. Remember the “Be Someone” sign on I-45 that was changed to ‘Be Matress Mac?’ Yeah, whoops.

The brand new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City had to work quickly to fix a misspelling on one of their 30-foot-tall guitars installed this week.



The sign, modeled after a Gibson Les Paul guitar, was put up Thursday morning without officials noticing the word "rhythm" was misspelled on the rhythm and treble switch. It included the letter "E." The guitar is one of two that went up at the new resort.



Hard Rock officials say the typo was corrected Thursday afternoon by removing the extra vinyl letter.

But Hard Rock Café people: learn how to spell next time.