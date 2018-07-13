Sarah Pepper

I have a very good friend who is dating a girl and all she wanted was an Astros World Series Championship ring. So he got a ticket, got the ring, was showing it to all of us and I was like “You sure you should take that out of the box?”.

He was like, “Oh yeah, I got this”.

3…2…1… the H FALLS OUT OF THE RING!

So to my friend, who only had to keep the ring in the box.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff Sheen

I took my wife and kids to the Astros game. We walked from the parking lot to stand in line at the 3rd base side entrance at Minute Maid Park. One of the Astros employees told the line that there was a shorter line in left field. So, since the kids were already hot and sweaty (and me too!), we hoofed it down to left field to find that not only was the line TWICE as long as the one we were in, there were fewer attandents at the gate!

Once we reached the gated part of the entrance, a guy on a cell phone walked up. He was trying the "I'm gonna pretend to be on an important call so I can cut the line" move. NO DICE!!!

Went to the #Astros game. Long lines to get in. Dude tried the "I'm on a VERY busy call, sorry I didn't know I just cut the line" move. The line's ruling: pic.twitter.com/wE2cKXMMiT — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) July 12, 2018

Dude, literally every single person in America has a cell phone now. Do you REALLY think that anyone is gonna be impressed that you have a call? Why don't you text like an adult anyway?? If you want to try to cut the line, come up with a better scam! YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren Kelly

Last weekend I had plans to have my 4 year old nephew spend the night at my place after consistently asking me over and over. Keep in mind, he’s never spent the night out anywhere before, and he was set on sleeping over at my house!

We packed his overnight bag, got his toys he wanted to bring, we made dinner, and even made an AWESOME fort to sleep in!

All was going well, we played with his toys, watched PJ Masks, colored with markers, had a popsicle and then it was time to finally go to sleep. But someone wasn’t tired.

I turned the lights off, let him watch tv a little longer, then finally said it was time to go to sleep. And it was at that point, at 9:45p, he looked at me and said, “I WANNA GO HOME.”

So after an unsuccessful attempt to try and change his mind, I packed his bag back up, got all of his toys, got him redressed and took him back home.

All I had to do was get him to sleep, and I would have been so happy to have been able to say my nephew’s first sleep over was at my house! But I couldn’t do it, and he wanted to go home.

I HAD ONE JOB!!

Here's a little glimpse at how the night went, ending with me going to sleep with NO NEPHEW staying over.