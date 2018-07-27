Sarah

I get the need to be on social media. It’s hard when you don’t have a signal or you can’t get the WIFI to work but there are sometimes that you just have to WAIT to check that status, snap that snap or post something on the the gram.

What’s that time you ask?

It’s the time you broke into someone’s house!

A 17-year-old in Palo Alto broke into a couple’s house. He broke the screen to get in and was rummaging around and at some point realized he was out of date. Not sure if he was trying to Snap his moment or send a text BUT instead of leaving, he woke the couple up to ask their WIFI PASSWORD!

The couple called the cops and chased him out.

Not surprising, the cops caught up to him and he was ARRESTED!

Now, he hadn’t technically stolen anything from the house but he was on a STOLEN BIKE!

So the cops have him on two burglary charges and one theft charge.

So to the guy who broke into a house and woke up the couple for the WIFI password, leave and POST! You have one job!!!!!!!

Geoff

It is a very rare day when my wife and I can actually go out and do stuff as adults. So just a shout out to Hall & Oates, Train, the Toyota Center, and our sister station, 95.7 The Spot. Cancelled? You had ONE job!

When you work in the radio business but still showed up for a concert that was cancelled. #YouHadOneJob pic.twitter.com/lZv0lx0sLg — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) July 26, 2018

Lauren

Dozens of students at the University of Nevada, Reno, had some major shock when they received tuition bills saying they owed more than $10 million in tuition and fees.

Now, I know college tuition is expensive, but TEN MILLION DOLLARS? Ummmm, what?



Well, of course a bunch of the students took to social media to post pictures of their outrageous bills and to complain.



The university then sent out an email saying it was a "system configuration error," (ya don't say, huh?) and that it's looking into what caused the mistake. The students are now receiving corrective notices from the school.

So to whoever was in charge of the billing department at the University of Nevada, Reno and probably put a few too many zeros in the calculator...

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

SOURCE