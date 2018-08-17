Sarah

You know when you get that e-mail at work that says there's free food in the breakroom? What's the first thing you do? You RUN over there to get some food before it's gone.

So what do you do when you're working at an airport and you get that notice? Well, obviously you jump in your van and race across ALL the runways to get some BBQ!

That's exactly what happened at Missouri's Springfield-Branson National Airport. You can see in the video a van almost gets hit by a plane because they are racing to get themselves some BBQ!

Luckily NO ONE was hurt!

Runway Incursion: Near-Disaster at Springfield Branson National Airport https://t.co/0roNTyPxkv via @YouTube#closecall — Michael R Lambert (@exetertowncrier) August 17, 2018

Geoff

A woman on Reddit claims when she broke up with her boyfriend, he ended up stealing her toilet!

She went to bed while he was still packing up the last of his stuff. When she woke up, he was gone WITH the only toilet in her apartment.

So why did he feel like he could steal it? She says her old toilet broke a few months ago. And instead of letting her landlord handle it, the boyfriend wanted to do it, because he works as a plumber. But then he constantly complained about how much money he spent on it.

Someone was supposed to come put in a new toilet for her yesterday. But in the meantime, she was using the bathroom at a Taco Bell down the street. Which brings us to the question: Taco Bell?!?!? Seriously?? You can't find a different bathroom anywhere else near your apartment? You had one job!!!

Lauren

My boyfriend Gabe and I are going to a wedding in College Station this weekend, and I guess we should have read the invite a little closer before realizing we probably should have booked a hotel room.

We actually thought we wouldn't need one because the ceremony starts at 2p, and the reception at 4. We'd just head back after the party, right? Hmmm, probably not.

Then after realizing we will for sure have a few drinks and should just spend the night, I thought ok let's just get a room. But I also thought, 'hotels in College Station won't be sold out...right?' We've got plenty of time to decided. WRONG.

So that's when I decided to call one of the 3 suggested hotels that are within walking distance to the venue.

First one, BOOKED.

Second one, BOOKED.

Third one, BOOKED.

Uh oh, now what do we do? All the hotels are sold out and all the friends that I knew that went to school there don't live there anymore. I have t-minus 31 hours to find somewhere for us to stay.

I'm sure we can figure out what's going to happen here.

I HAD ONE JOB!!