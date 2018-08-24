You Had ONE JOB!

SARAH-

I was so proud of myself yesterday. I had been cleaning out all my clothes and finally, I took them to be dropped off at the Goodwill. I was feeling all good and got home on my good Samaritan high and then I saw an alarm go off on my phone that said, Don’t forget to drop off dry cleaning it’s two for one Thursday. I went into my bedroom to grab my brown bag of dry cleaning and it wasn’t there. I looked all over my apartment and then it HIT ME! My dry cleaning is at the Goodwill. I donated all of it.

So now I can’t go back and get it. All I had to do was slow down and check the bag but no, I was all proud of myself for donating I didn’t. So, I need to go shopping this weekend.

GEOFF

A woman in Shreveport, Louisiana who recently found some papers that showed she was divorced. It was a total surprise because she hadn't filed any divorce papers!

She was estranged from her 27-year-old husband, Demario Clark, but she said she didn't want to divorce him. Unfortunately, he must have really wanted to end the marriage with her.

Demario has a new girlfriend who was almost twice his age. So, Lisa McKinney, 50, and Demario went to the clerk's office on August 1st. Lisa posed as his wife, and they filled out all of the paperwork to get the divorce.

Now that the cops put it all together, they were both just arrested for filing false public records and forgery.

LAUREN

A woman may have lost a highly coveted NASA internship following a profanity-laced back-and-forth with a user on Twitter. That user? Famed former NASA engineer and current space council adviser Homer Hickam.

The exchange, reportedly captured in screenshots that blew up all over social media, began when a user identified as Naomi H. (@NaomiH_official) made this announcement: "Everyone shut the f--- up," she tweeted, "I got accepted for a NASA internship."



After a Twitter user called Naomi out for her "language," Naomi replies with a pretty vulgar tweet as a response. "I'm working at NASA," Naomi concludes. The user Naomi told off is Homer Hickam, the former NASA engineer and inspiration of the 1999 film "October Sky," based on his memoir. "And I am on the National Space Council that oversees NASA," Hickam replies.

In the post, Hickam said he takes no offense at the 'f-word,' but thought he would warn her that NASA might. The use of the NASA hashtag later alerted the agency to the irreverent tweets.

Naomi and Hickam later exchanged apologies, according to the blog, and Hickam, citing her resume, is now doing "all I can" to secure her a role in the aerospace industry.

Naomi made her tweets private as of Wednesday, with her bio saying: "Taking a break from Twitter for a while."

Naomi, YOU HAD ONE JOB!!!