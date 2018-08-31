Sarah

Lauren Kelly talked about this girl earlier this week in the news and I just can’t let it go.

She is the woman who wanted to have her dream wedding but realized she didn’t have the money so she wanted to charger her guest, $1,500.

Now, I get it, we all want it all and in a world of GoFundMe pages, we all feel like we can just go around asking for money for what we want all the time.

But come on! 1,500 for a wedding and my guess is you would still be wanting a gift.

That’s not even what I’m mad about. What I’m made about are the 8 people who actually sent her 1,500 for the wedding! Stop enabling entitled people! I didn’t get everything I wanted in life but I got what I worked for and yes, we all need help financially and if you had asked for a hundred, two hundred dollars to help out. I’m there!

So to the eight people who can’t seem to tell a spoiled girl NO! Who continue to help people feel more enabled! YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

Over the weekend, I caught very little sleep. This time, it wasn’t because I have three really little children. It was because of our noisy neighbors that live behind us. Starting on Sunday morning, their backyard sound system was blaring out of their speakers. And it lasted all day!

Now, when you hear that, you might envision what kind of music it was. Hard rock. Maybe hip hop? Nope! It was all 80’s music. Nothing is more distracting than “Sussudio” by Phil Collins at 10,000 decibles! Or Karma Kameleon by Boy George. Or True Colors by Cyndi Lauper. Maneater by Hall and Oates. Sweet Freedom by Michael McDonald.

Sunday night comes (around 9pm) and they are STILL playing their music. Fortunately, my kids were so exhausted, they slept through it. But I was up. (Keep in mind, I have to wake up super early). Eventually, thanks to two pillows over my head and ear plugs, I passed out. Until 2am. AND THEY WERE STILL PLAYING THEIR MUSIC!

I went to work. At 2:15am.

Then I called my wife around 6:30am. Yes, their music was STILL on! She called the cops. Around 10am, the music was shut off. I still don’t know if it was the cops or maybe it was on a timer. My wife Jillian thinks that they went on vacation and didn’t know their music was on. I’m leaning toward that being the case.

So if you’re heading out of the town and you have an obnoxious backyard sound system, MAKE SURE IT’S OFF! You have one job!

Lauren

Earlier this week I was babysitting one of my nephews and my niece and of course we were watching one of their favorite kid songs videos on the tv. (no not Baby Shark for ONCE)

There’s one song that’s like a remixed version of the “Wheels on the Bus” and it’s done with muppet-like characters. One of them was wearing the same shirt that my dad has, and I BUSTED OUT LAUGHING once I realized the similarity. Of course I took a picture of it and sent it to our family group text, (appropriately titled FAM JAM 2018) with a bunch of crying laughing emojis. I said “OMG THE MUPPET IS WEARING THE SAME SHIRT AS DAD AND I AM DYING”

Well, once my dad saw it he got suuuuper offended, and thought I was making fun of him. I wasn’t! I was simply pointing out that he had the same shirt as the muppet on the bus. His response “Is that supposed to be funny?” Whoops.

Then I felt really bad and apologized and tried to explain I didn’t mean to be rude, I just noticed the shirt. AND HE DOES HAVE THE SAME ONE. I just should’ve kept my mouth shut. Or kept my dad off the text that time.

I HAD ONE JOB.