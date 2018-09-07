Sarah

Geoff

Lauren

There's a 21-year-old guy named Jevh Maravilla who's a student at the University of Houston and back in July, he and his friend Christian were eating at McDonald's when they noticed a blank wall. They also noticed that there were a ton of other posters on the wall of people eating McDonald's, but NONE featured Asians like them. So they made their OWN poster, photoshopped it to look like the other McDonald's ads on the walls, and had it printed.

Then Jevh got a McDonald's employee shirt from a thrift store (lol) and wore it into the store to hang up the poster. Then he made a YouTube video showing the whole mission.

Now it's almost two months later . . . and the poster is apparently STILL UP.

The story went pretty viral, so McDonald's is probably going to have to make some kind of statement about it . . . but really, McDonalds, you should be paying more attention to the people you think are employees and not just random customers.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Watch the whole mission >>> HERE!