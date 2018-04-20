Sarah

I thought I was a genius when I booked airline ticket through a third party site because it was cheaper than I thought and I was in such a hurry, because I am always in such a hurry that I didn't realize before I completed my transaction that the flight leaves out of Hobby and arrives back at Bush.

So the 20 bucks I saved is gonna come in really handy when I have to drive all the way across town to get my car :( Or I can Uber to both. Score Sarah!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

A San Antonio criminal defense attorney who calls himself @DWI_Jesse on Twitter was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Jesse Hernandez, 39, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to online court records. ABC affiliate in San Antonio, KSAT, tried to ask Hernandez about his arrest while he was leaving the Bexar County magistrate's office Saturday night. Hernandez said he had nothing to say and proceeded to run from reporter Dillon Collier and a photographer.

Dude is fast!

Lauren

This morning our friend Kyle from our sister station 100.3 The Bull brought us coffee from Starbucks as a surprise.

He brought us our drinks in one of those big holder things, so it should have been easy for me to grab my things and head from my desk into the studio.

I picked up my backpack, my purse, my big stack of papers off the printer, and then finally the cup holder with all the coffees.

I walked passed Geoff Sheen in the hall and looked obviously stressed with all the things I was trying to hold at once. Geoff noticed me struggling to hold everything and said, “I’d offer to help you carry that…but it’s STARBUCKS COFFEE so sorry.” (…thanks Geoff…)

2 seconds after he walked by, I tripped over my winter Uggs I’m wearing this morning…and spilled our precious coffee all over the floor.

All I had to do was make two trips, OR HAVE GEOFF HELP ME WITH HOLDING SOMETHING, but I decided to try and carry it all. But I spilled it so then we didn’t end up having coffee this morning.

I HAD ONE JOB.