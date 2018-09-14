Sarah

A man is wanted for an attempted robbery in Colorado. Now, I say attempted because this guy walked into the business. Had the gun in his pocket and when he tried to pull it out of his pocket he dropped it over the counter. You see in the surveillance video below the woman runs to the back of the store, the man tries to jump over the counter but his pants are so low he can’t! He has two-ish attempts and then runs out of the store. That’s when you can really tell he’s starting to lose his pants and he tries to jump kick the door as he’s pulling up his pants and running away!

Video of Suspected robber in Colorado drops gun, loses pants in attempted robbery

Sir!

A few things!

I will never condone robbing anyone! BUT I will tell you to get some pants that fit! If you are going to try and run away from anything, you need pants that fit! There’s a reason marathon runners and sprinters wear form fitting outfits. Also, I don’t think robbing is your thing. It just wasn’t in the cards for you! You dropped the gun! You can’t jump the counter and based on the running in the video, you weren’t going to get that far anyway. You are ill prepared for your chosen path!

So to the criminal who just had to hold onto the gun. Just had to get pants that fit. Just had to run out of the store.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

One tweet says it all:

[GAMEDAY> Two intoxicated females passed out in a bathroom. Checked out by EMS and released to their husbands. #BTHOclemson — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) September 9, 2018

Lauren

68-year-old romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, wrote a book called “How To Murder Your Husband,” and now she is facing charges…of murdering her own husband.



Nancy was arrested Wednesday at her home in Oregon on charges that she killed her husband, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, in June.



The day after the husband’s death, Nancy even posted a statement on Facebook:



"I have sad news to relate, my husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy, was killed yesterday morning. I'm struggling to make sense of everything right now. While I appreciate your loving responses, I am overwhelmed."



In "How to Murder Your Husband," Crampton-Brophy described motives and possible murder weapons she would choose from if her character were to kill a husband in a romance novel.



Her other works also dealt with murder. Her novel "The Wrong Husband" tells the tale of a woman who tries to leave an abusive spouse by faking her death. In "The Wrong Cop," she wrote about a woman who "spent every day of her marriage fantasizing about killing" her husband.



Police have not revealed the motive in this case, but judging by the titles of Nancy’s books…someone should have definitely seen this coming.

SO TO ANYONE WHO HAS BOUGHT HER BOOKS AND READ THEM: YOU HAD ONE JOB!!