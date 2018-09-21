Sarah-

A new study has found that there is a new reason for divorce. It’s not infidelity, which is still a front-runner, not irreconcilable differences. NOPE, this year alone 200 people have filed for divorce because of FORNITE! Yep! Their significant other is playing so many video games that their spouse called off their marriage!

I get it, I like video games. I’ve been known to play Mario cart for an entire night but if it came down to Luigi or my spouse! I’m choosing my spouse! Put down the controller or the only friends you are going to have are the ones that are trying to kill you in Fortnite online! If you are lucky enough to find your soulmate don’t waste it on some video game.

So, to the guys, and yes, I am stereotyping this as most of the people guilty of this are men, to the GUYS who couldn’t put down the controller to spend some time with your wife and nurture your marriage. YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

Life can be hard when you're a sports fan. This was particularly true for Cleveland Browns fans over the last 635 days because that was the last time they won a game! Anyway, this past Sunday looked like that first win Browns fans have been praying for. But Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez missed TWO field goals. So, a bunch of Browns fans went on Twitter to tell him how bad he stinks (they used saltier language). Except, just like Browns players, they didn't do their one job...

Guys, I’m just a college baseball coach. Relax pic.twitter.com/sA1m3TTWHs — Zane Gonzalez (@ZaneGonzo36) September 16, 2018

Fortunately, the Browns FINALLY did their job because they actually WON last night against the New York Jets!

Lauren

Your name has to be spelled perfectly correct on your airplane ticket before you board, right? So don’t you think it’s just as fair that the carrier name of the plane you’re riding on should be spelled correctly as well?

Well, there was a BIG error on the side of a Cathay Pacific plane this week. Or should we say “Cathay Paciic”?

On Wednesday morning, photos emerged of a plane for the Hong Kong carrier, with it missing an “F” from the word Pacific.

Cathay Pacific posted on its Facebook page: “Oops this won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!”

When shown the typo, an engineer for one of the sister companies of the airline was baffled by how such a mistake could have even happened.

The error was likely to be expensive, costing several thousand dollars to fix.

So to the entire airline, who made the stencil for the hired painter to paint along the side of a very large plane, YOU HAD ONE JOB!

No f's were given that day — Aghiad Haloul (@AghiadHaloul) September 19, 2018

