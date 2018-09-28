Sarah

Yesterday as I was driving to work I noticed a car swerve in front of me on I-10 as we were merging on to 610. He sped up and so I slowed down because I thought he may be intoxicated. He pulled off on the shoulder in front of me and then I realized he was out of his car fiddling with his trunk. I thought, eh, his trunk was opened and he noticed but as I got closer I was like, he’s not wearing a shirt. WAIT! He’s not wearing any clothes. By this time I was going like 10 miles an hour down 610 and there was his bare butt fiddling with his trunk. Now, I don’t know why he had his clothes off, it was 4:15 in the morning there are a lot of reasons and I’m not nominating him I’m nominating myself because I have been doing this job long enough to know that photo or it didn’t happen! So I am made at myself that I didn’t turn around on San Felipe cause Post Oak is closed and come back around and get a photo because now I forever tell people about this naked man and no one will believe it because there’s not photo!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

If you’ve ever needed a cop to help, there’s a feeling of relief when they arrive on the scene. But maybe that’s the wrong feeling to have?

Let’s head off to Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. A woman named Melissa Ezzell stopped in at a convenience store…and it was clear to the clerk that she had been drinking. So they tried to stop her from driving home drunk. But she wasn't having it, and INSISTED she was fine to drive. Apparently, they wouldn’t take NO for an answer, so she decided to flag down a COP to help her out.

The cop gave her a breathalyzer test, which she failed. And since she admitted to driving to the store, she got a DUI. Another fun fact: she's also facing child endangerment charges, because her kids were in the car with her.

One job for drinking and driving. One job for endangering your kids. One job for not allowing someone to take your keys. One job for getting the police involved when you were the one who broke the law!

Lauren

We head to the fun world of baseball for this week's You Had One Job, but this time- it's got nothing to do with the Astros...

CC Sabathia pitches for the New York Yankees, and during yesterday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, he accidentally hit Rays player Jake Bauers on the wrist with a pitch.

Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge retaliated, by throwing at the head of Yankees player, Austin Romine. He ducked, and it missed.

But CC retaliated AGAIN by beaning Jesus Sucre of the Rays in the leg, and got ejected.

Apparently, this happens from time to time in baseball, but CC's situation is interesting . . . because it was his last start of the season, and when he was ejected, he was just two innings away from a contract bonus that would've paid him $500,000.

CC said, quote, "I don't really make decisions based on money... I just felt like it was the right thing to do."

So to CC, who only had TWO INNINGS LEFT to keep calm and gain $500,000...

YOU HAD ONE JOB!