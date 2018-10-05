Sarah-

There are some times that it's not the best idea to have the "Time of Your Life". 24-year-old woman and her name is Cindy Barrientos and she was a liquor store in Florida with her bestie, Mary. At some point, according to the police report, the two decided to reenact a scene from "Dirty Dancing". Now, it doesn't specifiy what scene it is, but we have imagine it was the lift scen at the end. Cindy is 4 foot 11 and 80 poiunts and my guess is she was the one being lifted.

Unfortunately for the ladies and all the fans, the store employees called the police and here's a shocker, Cindy was drunk, she was arrested for disorderly conduct because she yelled at the cops. Not sure if this was before or after the lift or if the lift actually took place.

So I wanna talk to Cindy, why did you have to be disorderly, you never know, they may have let you do the lift. We will never know. So to Cindy, who was clearly drunker than her Mary becuase we don't have record of Mary being arrested, all you had to do was hold it together and get the lift. THAT'S IT! YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

I *was* a Directv customer since 2004. Loved it! Told everyone I knew about it. Then, AT&T bought Directv in 2017. In less than a year, everything that was awesome about Directv was over. Went from best customer service to the worst. So when my family moved to our new house, we left AT&T in our rearview mirror. OR SO WE THOUGHT! We received an astronomically large bill in the mail, so we called "customer service." After being on the phone with them for (I'm not making this number up) 90 MINUTES, they finally made a correction to our account. Final bill: $104.77. I then explained that I wanted to mail our check because I no longer had access to an online account. After fumbling through a few minutes of looking it up, the guy gave us a PO Box in Illinois. But because he wasn't confident at all, I decided to call back 48 hours later.

When I called, my bill was now $105.35 and the PO Box was a completely different number!

That afternoon, I got an email from AT&T to fill out a survey for why I decided to cancel my service with Directv. I was PSYCHED! The email said it could take 30 minutes to complete the survey, but it was gonna be worth it! I was finally going to tell them all the things they had done wrong. First question of the survey was "do you work in any of the following industries?" The answers included working in media, advertising, entertainment or technology. So of course I answered honestly. Then clicked "next."

The response? "Thank you for your participation in this survey."

Sorry I work in radio, AT&T. Apparently my thoughts about your lousy product don't make the cut! I HAVE ONE JOB! You had ONE job!!

Lauren

It’s gonna be a big weekend at the box office as two of this month’s big releases are out today: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Venom’ starring Tom Hardy.

Riz Ahmed who also stars in ‘Venom’ admitted in a new interview that he once recorded over his parents’ wedding tape with an Eminem music video.

The Venom actor, 35, said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, October 2, that he is a “huge Eminem fan.” He then recalled the first time he heard the rapper’s music.

“It was one of these late-night TV shows that would show the brand new music videos from America,” recalled Ahmed, who was born and raised in London. “‘My Name Is’ came on. I remember watching it, and I was just like, ‘What the hell is this?’ So I immediately reached for the cabinet and took the first VHS tape that I could find and just put it in and recorded that video. And for a week, I just watched it again and again and again and again.”

Later on, the Night Of star made an embarrassing discovery. “I realized that I taped over my parents’ wedding,” he confessed.

When the audience began laughing, Ahmed clarified, “Only three minutes of the wedding, man! We’ve got the rest of it.”

So to Riz, the British Eminem SUPERFAN who used his parents wedding tape to record a music video, all you had to do was choose ANY OTHER TAPE.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!