Sarah-

You know those Snickers commercials? Where they’re like, “You’re not you when you’re hungry?” I’m pretty sure they were talking about 34-year-old Zachary Miller.

Earlier this month he went into a subway for a sandwich. He ordered it but when it was time to pay, he jumped over the counter and stole $100!!!! Then he took off. BUT that’s not where our story ends, Zachary actually went back to Subway! Why? He forgot his sandwich!

So he runs in, grabs it and takes off again!

Well, the cops recognized him from the video and he was arrested this past Tuesday in Tennessee.

So to Zachary who could have just bought the $5 meal deal with the $100 he stole from Subway and given a little back. NO! You got greedy! You didn’t think. I’m not condoning stealing but I am condemning the stupidity of returning to the scene of the crime for your subway. So either Rob the subway or don’t come back for your sandwich!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff-

A customer service manager at a post office in New Orleans was just busted for stealing over half-a-million dollars worth of STAMPS . . . then selling them online, and using the money to fund his gambling habit. His name is Ryan Cortez.

Over the course of six or seven years, he stole a total of $630,000 worth of stamps and sold them on Ebay. If we're talking about normal "Forever" stamps, that means he stole over 1.2 MILLION of them.

PayPal and Ebay notified the government after they noticed he'd been selling "significant quantities" of stamps. So they investigated. And even though his salary was $70,000 a year, they found out he'd lost more than $650,000 at a casino since 2011, including about $220,000 last year alone.

He's facing up to 10 years in jail for embezzlement, and it's one of the largest thefts by a postal worker in U.S. history.

Lauren-

Let's start with the fact that I am normally in bed and SLEEPING by 8p every night. Not sure if you guys know this, but waking up at 3:30a is VERY HARD TO DO.

However, this week had many exceptions due to the Astros playoff schedule. I couldn't just *not watch* the game because I had to go to bed early, right? I mean, what kind of fan would I be if I didn't cheer on my boys? The 4p game this week was no big deal, and it was over way before my bed time, but the 7:30 start times were brutal for me. But I did it! I stayed up Tuesday night to watch the whole thing, watched Wednesday's game, and yes, stayed up for last night's game too. Well, ALMOST stayed up for it.

My boyfriend Gabe and I made dinner, settled into the couch front row and got through the first two innings before we agreed that we were both a little tired, "so let's keep the game on the tv in the bedroom and watch it in there."

Big mistake.

We fell asleep 5 minutes after we climbed in bed and only woke up to see the Boston Red Sox celebrating their big win on the field of Minute Maid Park.

If we had just stayed up and watched the whole thing, I really do feel the Astros would have had a different outcome! We were ready! The Astros needed us! And we failed.

So to Houston, to our Astros, and to Mattress Mack (who lost a major Vegas bet because the Astros aren't going to the World Series,) I'm sorry and am taking the blame.

All we had to do was stay awake and cheer on the 'Stros, but we didn't...WE HAD ONE JOB!