Sarah

Justin Bieber was eating a Burrito yesterday and the internet went crazy cause everyone said he was eating it wrong.

I’m not gonna get on to Justin for this. This is the MOST NORMAL thing he has done in the past two years.

So now I’m talking to you internet. I get it. You like to judge. You like to troll but you know what you need to do, let the guy eat in peace. This is probably the MOST normal thing Justin Bieber has ever done and you still criticize. Find a hobby! You had one job!

Geoff

Lauren

You guys know my obsession with the "Baby Shark" song, right? I mean, it's EVERYWHERE...STILL...and I just can't stop singing it. People have tagged me in Baby Shark workouts, Baby Shark club remixes, and tonnnns more. This story made me LAUGH OUT LOUD:

A little girl who was trying to listen to "Baby Shark" by using her Amazon Echo, couldn't get "Alexa" to find the song. I don't know about you guys, but am I the only one who gets frustrated when your Amazon Alexa device doesn't understand you?

This cute toddler in Wisconsin told her device, "Alexa, play 'Baby Shark'!" Unfortunately, the device didn't understand her. So she tried again. And Again. But Alexa kept playing the wrong song!

Eventually the little girl's mom, Chryssy Turner asks Alexa to play "Baby Shark" in an adult voice, which the device then understood.

Turner wrote online that her daughter "struggled for at least 5 [minutes> before I even started recording," noting her daughter's "persistence" to listen to "Baby Shark."

So to Alexa, our dear friend, who updates us on news, entertainment and most of the time plays our favorite tunes upon request:

YOU HAD ONE JOB!