You Had ONE JOB!

Halloween took a nightmarish turn for one woman when she couldn’t remove the fake fangs she had put on as part of a zombie costume because she accidentally used SUPER GLUE.

Anna Tew of Mobile, Alabama said, “I was trying to remove them because they were just tight." Turns out the glue she used was not temporary, but a permanent adhesive.

“I tried until it was like 2 o'clock this morning. They wouldn't budge. I even took a pair of wire clippers and cut the tips off of those," she said.

Tew said she was in pain and knew she needed professional help to get the teeth off so she found an emergency dentist to pry the fake fangs off.

When she got to the dentist Anna said “He talked about drilling. They had a saw, talked about taking them off in sections, and they couldn't numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out. So he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out," Tew said.

Tew said the incident was so scary, she’ll never put fake fangs or teeth in her mouth again.

So to Anna, who wanted to be a real life part of the WALKING DEAD so badly that you actually almost had real zombie fangs for the rest of your life…try using NO GLUE on your teeth next time.

