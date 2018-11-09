Sarah-

Geoff-

The Pittsburgh Steelers blew out the Carolina Panthers, 52-21, in Thursday Night Football. The game was so lopsided, Panthers DL Kyle Love fell asleep on the bench as his team was losing HUGE! You couldn't stop the Steelers all night, so the least you can do is STAY AWAKE!

Proof:

Game so boring it put Kyle Love to sleep -------------- pic.twitter.com/LcVrNEUVbe — ㅤㅤㅤ (@ftbeard_17) November 9, 2018

Lauren-

You get engaged, it's amazing, and your boyfriend did a great job!

Friends are there. Family is there. The ring is beautiful, and everyone wants to see it and take pictures...but there's one thing that's wrong...

YOU DIDN'T GET YOUR NAILS DONE.

How could you let this happen? It's only going to be the MOST-photographed event of your life! Have no fear though, your cousin is there and her nails are done and she will make sure everything looks perfect!

There's a woman in Melbourne, Australia named Diana, and her boyfriend Jose surprised her by proposing last weekend. Diana's a nurse, so she says her nails are never done . . . and she was embarrassed about having them in ring photos.

So her cousin Jen put on the ring and hand modeled it for the pictures, and the way Jen is holding up her hand and keeping the rest of herself out of the frame, it totally looks like it's Diana's hand. Bravo!

So to Diana, who we all know has one of the most hardest jobs in the world, but who had a longterm boyfriend and probably should always have her nails done JUST IN CASE a proposal was coming:

YOU HAD ONE JOB!