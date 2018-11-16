Sarah-

Let's go to Gulfport, Mississippi and Keith Cavalier. Keith crashed his car into the County Courthouse because he wanted to make sure he got the cops attention and report that his drug paraphernalia had been stolen.

It wasn't and he was arrested and charged with a DUI and malicious mischief. Fortunately no one was hurt in the crash.

So Keith, if you wanna report a crime, call 911! Don't snitch on yourself and don't drive drunk.

All you had to do was sit at home!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff-

Let’s go to England for the women’s Super League match between Manchester City and Reading. Official David McNamara came out to do the coin toss to determine who would kick off. The only problem? He forgot his coin in the dressing room.

So rather than delay the start of the game by running back to the locker room to get it, he got an idea…

He started an impromptu game of rock/paper/scissors to decide the kickoff! The two respective captains of Manchester City and Reading -- Steph Houghton and Kirsty Pearce -- must have been thinking whiskey tango foxtrot?!?!?! Even though McNamara probably thought he was a genius for thinking this up, it directly violated the laws of the game, which specify that a coin toss must be used. As such, McNamara has been suspended from officiating for 21 days, beginning on Nov. 26, after he accepted a disciplinary charge of "not acting in the best interests of the game."

Lauren-

Well if you're gonna get kicked out of a place for causing a scene, you may as well REALLY cause a scene. AMIRITE?

There's a 42-year-old woman named Kimberly Gabel from St. Petersburg, Florida, and last Saturday night she was at a Red Lobster. She was drunk and bothering other people, so the manager asked her to leave.

She stormed out, cursing the whole way, but right before she left, she stopped at the tank in the lobby where there are a bunch of live lobsters and she reached in . . . GRABBED ONE . . . and then took off!

The store called 911, and a cop tracked down Kimberly nearby, still swearing. (I bet that lobster pinched her! LOL) She was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

As for the lobster . . . well, we don't know. When the cop found Kimberly she didn't have it with her, and as far as we know, it's still wandering around the streets of Florida looking for Ariel and Flounder.

So to Kimberley, who was just trying to have a nice weekend dinner…who probably said she was only going to have a few drinks and then have an early night but accidentally drank the bar dry and tried to free Sebastian the lobster from The Little Mermaid…

YOU HAD ONE JOB!