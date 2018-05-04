Jeez, you would think people would be getting better at doing their ONE job!

Sarah

A high school in New Jersey was having quite the issue of someone using their football field as their personal restroom. In fact, they had dubbed this person the “Serial Pooper”.

The police department were alerted of this and they went through and found who it was and it came as a surprise to everyone. It was was none other that superintendent of the Kenilworth Public Schools.

Now people on social media have dubbed him the Pooper-Intendent. He asked for and was granted paid leave of absence as they figure this out.

To the man who was in charge of ALL THE THINGS! Who has all the passes to go to the POTTY!

All you needed to do was go to the potty INSIDE!

YOU HAD ONE JOB !​

Geoff

Brenton Andreasile of Jarretsville, Maryland went on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire." After talking about how the show proved that it was cool to be smart, this was his first question:

Snapping selfies in kitchens you can’t afford and taking a “meatball break” are two things Buzzfeed says every twentysomething does on their first trip where?

A To Paris

B To London

C To Rome

D To Ikea

How is your day?



Not as bad as this bloke I bet !! pic.twitter.com/JHYLh5x2if — Andrew Ryan (@AndrewRyan_) April 30, 2018

Whoops.

Lauren

We had an amazing time at the grand reopening of Katz’s last night, and parking can be tricky right there on the corner of Montrose and Westheimer so I valeted.

My car is push-button start, and without thinking…I got out, grabbed my claim ticket, and walked into the restaurant with my keys in my purse. Since I had the key censor with me, the valet line backed up all the way down the street! The valet guy had to come in and find me to get my key so he could move my car.

All I had to do was leave the key censor in my car and this whole thing could’ve been avoided.

I HAD ONE JOB!!