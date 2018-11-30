Sarah-

Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26 is a wedding photographer who was arrested last weekend after she had allegedly had relations with one of the guests, peed in the yard and then threatened police!

She was booked in Parker County Jail but was boned out the next day!

Here's a shocker, it appears that alcohol was involved!

Katherine, you're a photographer, you have been to a lot of weddings. You know how much to drink! All you had to do was take the photos and enjoy the music!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff-

You kinda buried the lede, Pete!

You HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren-

A Bank of America ATM in north Harris County was temporarily shut down earlier this week after it was mistakenly giving out $100 bills.

Um, oops?



On Tuesday, ABC 13 said they got a tip from someone saying a machine was giving out $100 bills instead of $20 bills.



Cars started lining up at the bank off FM 1960 and I-45, but deputies eventually showed up and everyone left after they got a call about the ATM malfunctioning.

Bank of America issued the following statement: "This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."

B of A officials then said those customers fortunate enough to get the extra cash got to keep the money.

So to the Bank of America employee, who clearly didn’t wear his glasses to work that day, WHY DIDN’T YOU DO THIS AT MY ATM INSTEAD??

YOU HAD ONE JOB!