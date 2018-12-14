You Has ONE Job!

Sarah

A Southwest Airlines flight had to make a U-Turn midair because there was a HEART LEFT ON BOARD that needed to head to its donor!

The heart was loaded on Flight 3606 into Sacramento on Sunday and it was set to be picked up by a courier in Seattle after it landed at 2:15 but officials say they accident LEFT IT ON BOARD!

So the flight took off and was headed to Dallas and when the pilot was alerted they made a U-Turn over Idaho about 69 minutes after the flight took off!

Luckily the delay didn’t affect the transfer.

Geoff

If you haven't seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you really need to get on it! Anyway, there's a scene where Clark Griswold is putting up Christmas decorations, he slips on some ice on the roof, and winds up hanging from the gutter.

In tribute to the movie, the Heerlein family in Austin, Texas decided to recreate that scene for their Christmas decorations this year. They got a dummy and dressed him up like Clark, and then hung him from their gutter.

So they did their job. But not everyone did!

Someone walked past their house and thought the dummy was real. He called 911. He also tried to save the dummy and yelled for help.

Fortunately, everything got smoothed over quickly once the cops got there. The Heerleins even gave the guy a gift card. The cops aren't making them take down the decorations, but they did put up a sign letting people know it's fake.

Lauren

A trip to McDonald's usually won’t cost you more than about 6 bucks, but not in this guy’s case. It doesn’t get more expensive than THIS.

The cops in Sheffield, England pulled a guy over for speeding a few days ago. He told them he was going so fast because he'd just gotten some McDonald's . . . and he wanted to rush home SO HIS FOOD WOULDN’T GET COLD.

However, after his details were checked, it was found that he wasn’t insured…so his car was seized by police.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: ‘This vehicle’s driver decided to overtake our officers in an unmarked vehicle at excessive speeds, putting everyone’s life at risk. ‘All because he didn’t want his McDonald’s to go cold. It just so happened this vehicle wasn’t insured either. ‘It’s safe to say the driver wasn’t “lovin it”. ‘Our version of a takeaway was arranged and the driver waved goodbye to his vehicle.’

DUDE. If you knew your vehicle wasn’t insured, WHY DID YOU LEAVE YOUR HOUSE IN IT? And for McDonalds?? You should’ve just had it Favor’d to you. Yeah it may have cost you an extra $25 dollars, but that’s still less than what your now going to pay for that ticket and to get your car out of the tow lot.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

METRO UK