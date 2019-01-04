Sarah-

The one time I am on a Southwest Flight and the Flight Attendants do something that could have totally GONE VIRAL and all I do is videotape the back of the seat!

Be ready NOPE!

I had one job!

Geoff-

The University of Texas and University of Georgia played in the Sugar Bowl. It was a big game! Both teams were ready. Unfortunately, the handlers of the Texas mascot, Bevo XV, were not prepared for Bevo to be as ready...

You had one job!

Lauren-

Even though we had a little rain on New Years Eve here in Houston earlier this week, it didn’t compare to the heavy rainfall they had in Times Square before the ball dropped on Monday night.

During NBC’s New Year’s Eve countdown hosted by Carson Daly, Chrissy Tiegen counted down to the new year with Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones. When it came time for the happy hugs to celebrate 2019, Leslie accidentally hit Chrissy in the eye with her umbrella, causing the first viral moment of the new year.

After the incident, Leslie Jones tweeted, “Ugh I can’t believe I hit @chrissyteigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So sorry!! #thatswhyihateumbrellas

To which Chrissy responded with: “EYE’M FINE BABY I hug too hard what can I say”

So to Leslie Jones, who apparently knew she had issues with umbrellas because of that hashtag, be more cautious when going in for hugs with people! Those things can poke eyes out!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!