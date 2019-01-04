You Had ONE JOB!

We're bringing you the biggest FAILS of the week!

January 4, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Entertainment
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

Sarah- 

The one time I am on a Southwest Flight and the Flight Attendants do something that could have totally GONE VIRAL and all I do is videotape the back of the seat! 

Be ready NOPE!

I had one job! 

Geoff-

The University of Texas and University of Georgia played in the Sugar Bowl. It was a big game! Both teams were ready. Unfortunately, the handlers of the Texas mascot, Bevo XV, were not prepared for Bevo to be as ready...

You had one job!

Lauren- 

Even though we had a little rain on New Years Eve here in Houston earlier this week, it didn’t compare to the heavy rainfall they had in Times Square before the ball dropped on Monday night.

During NBC’s New Year’s Eve countdown hosted by Carson Daly, Chrissy Tiegen counted down to the new year with Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones. When it came time for the happy hugs to celebrate 2019, Leslie accidentally hit Chrissy in the eye with her umbrella, causing the first viral moment of the new year.

After the incident, Leslie Jones tweeted, “Ugh I can’t believe I hit @chrissyteigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So sorry!! #thatswhyihateumbrellas

To which Chrissy responded with: “EYE’M FINE BABY I hug too hard what can I say”

So to Leslie Jones, who apparently knew she had issues with umbrellas because of that hashtag, be more cautious when going in for hugs with people! Those things can poke eyes out!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Tags: 
Leslie Jones
you had one job
Chrissy Tiegen
Umbrella
New Years Eve
The Morning Mix
texas longhorns
georgia bulldogs
uga X
bevo xv
Southwest Airlines

Recent Podcast Audio
HS Notes - Sarah Pepper buys a car she can't even drive Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #17 - Spoon LOOOOOVES his mother-in-law, Kyle gets in trouble with Texas, we compare the offseason of sports with December in radio, Spoon brags about knowing Ryan Seacrest, millennials are ruining life, and more NFL talk. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sport BONUS EPISODE - Geoff Sheen, Jason Cage, and Spoon talk about the "Behind the Scenes" of Mixmas 2018 Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #16 - The NFL is the dumbest successful business in America NHL to Houston is happening (and we're ALL IN) The ONLY important question for the Texas Bowl revealed Sports Not Sports
Home For The Holidays Larry and Nathaniel Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes