You Had ONE JOB!

Sarah-

Let us start in Russia with a man who still proposed to his girlfriend after she stabbed him 13 TIMES and tried to kill him! He proposed in the courtroom! He said she wasn't trying to kill him, she was just drunk and is apparently STILL in love with her becuase, he proposed.

DUDE! Don't you watch the ID Channel! RUN!

If she stabs you once, question things. If she stabs you 13 times, RUN!

Geoff-

We all know that arguments on social media can get pretty nasty. Especially if it’s about sports. A friend of mine, Johnny, exploded my TL with tweets from him and some other guy named Matthew about the new Major League Soccer team in Austin.

This other guy must have run out of arguments because he replied to Johnny with, “You’re too scared to post pics of yourself!”

Pretty lame, right? That’s not the end. This mystery man Matthew (who by the way did NOT have a picture of himself as HIS avatar) then took Johnny’s name and ran it on Google. He then posted the picture with the caption “since you don’t have the GUTS to do it yourself!”

Well, there was a problem. My friend Johnny is a 5’7” Latino man in his mid-30s. The picture Matthew posted was an 18 year old white kid with glasses.

If you’re going to go all the way and creepily look up people’s names on the internet to post pictures of them, you gotta at least get the right guy!

Lauren-

The cops in Wichita Falls, Kansas got a call on Friday morning from a Walmart about something unique happening in their parking lot.

The employees said there was a woman who'd been driving one of their motorized shopping carts around the parking lot for at least two-and-a-half hours . . .

…and she was drinking WINE out of a PRINGLES CAN.

By the time the cops got there, the woman was gone . . . but they found her at a restaurant nearby.

She wasn't arrested, but they did tell her the store was officially BANNING her from the store.

So I’m not gonna blast this woman for shopping at Wal Mart, nor am I gonna call her our for driving around in one of those scooters because I always wanna do that…

I am calling her out for drinking wine out of a PRINGLES CAN! How can that possibly taste good? And how does that even work? If I tried to do that I would spill everywhere! What if it was the sour cream and onions flavored Pringles…would you want your wine to taste like that??

So to this woman who wasted probably a whole bottle of wine because she ruined the flavor by drinking it out of a Pringles can…

YOU HAD ONE JOB!