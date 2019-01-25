Sarah-

I get it, you wanna collect action figures. It's a big deal to you! However, there has to be a line between collection and obsession! There's a 34-year-old man in Madison, Wisconsin that doesn't understand that obsession. On Sunday night he had been drinking, SHOCKER, and he was pretty sure his 46-year-old wife had damaged some of his action figures so he did what any grown man who collects action figures would do, he grabbed an ax and destroyed a TV, TV stand, laptop and a CAR!

He was arrested for disorderly conduct and property damage.

In the report, it doesn't say what kind of action figures they were so you can just try and guess those.

So to the man, whose mugshot and name wasn't released, it's ok if you wanna collect action figures, that's your business but you need to remember you AREN'T a superhero! So don't go taking axes to stuff when you THINK that someone touched your action figures. You're 34! You HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff-

How can you eat the cake when you've thrown up all over the cake?

You had ONE job!

Lauren-

My wonderful Grandmother Mimi celebrated a big birthday this week...she turned 85 on Monday!

All of my family got together for dinner at my Aunt and Uncle's house, we had fajitas, and everyone was having a great time.

My sisters and I decided to get Mimi a beautiful jewelry box because she had lost her other favorite on during Hurricane Harvey. We picked it out, it was gorgeous, and I KNEW she was going to love it! Amy was in charge of buying the gift, Melanie was in charge of wrapping it, Melissa was in charge of splitting up the cost, and I was only in charge of getting the birthday card. Easy enough, right?

WRONG.

I didn't know until Mimi opened our gift to her that I had gotten a card that said happy birthday GRANDDAUGHTER! What?! HOW DID THIS HAPPEN??

Mimi laughed when she read it, as well as everyone else, but she still loved it anyway.

So to myself, who clearly can't even buy the correct birthday card for the matriarch of our family...

I HAD ONE JOB!!!!

(but I'm still the favorite!!! lol)