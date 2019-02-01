Sarah-

When you are on the Price Is Right you have to be IN YOUR SEAT! You never know when you're going to called! Or else this happens...

-- Bad time to take a bathroom break! pic.twitter.com/ftFcErRD3u — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 22, 2019

Tara, you are on the BEST SHOW EVER! HOLD IT!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff-

Former baseball player Jose Canseco took a lot of steroids when he played. Then he got blackballed from the game because of it. But he still really likes steroids, you guys. Let's check in on what Jose has to say about steroids on Twitter:

Did Jose just announce he's running for President? https://t.co/o3qvd2jSGg — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) January 30, 2019

Ummmm, wut? Stay off Twitter, Jose. YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren-

The last we heard from ARIANA GRANDE, she had gotten a hand tattoo that was supposed to say "7 Rings" in Japanese characters, but actually spells out the name of a barbecue grill.

She laughed it off when people started pointing out the mistake, but then she went and got it fixed. Or so she THOUGHT.

She got a new character added to the tatt. She posted a picture and said, quote, "Slightly better . . . R.I.P. tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u."

Here's the problem: The tattoo isn't actually fixed. In fact, it might be worse. Because she added the character for "finger", and now it reads, "Japanese Barbecue Finger," or "Barbecue Grill Finger" . . . or something along those lines.

To be fair, "USA Today" says it can also be read as "Ring Seven Finger" or "Seven Finger Ring."

So Ariana, after you and Pete davison got matching tattoos after only being engaged after 3 weeks together, and then had to get those covered up…and you decide on maybe another tattoo in a different language would also be a good idea…think I'd just stop while you’re ahead.

BUT TO THE TATTOO ARTIST WHO TATTOOED HER TWICE…

YOU HAD ONE JOB!