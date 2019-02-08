Sarah-

We hosted the Blue Carpet at the Houston Sports Awards this week and I got a brand new dress and when I put it on, I thought it looked right. However, if you notice that front flap. The one that is circled in the photo below is supposed to be behind me. NOPE! I wore it backwards! Serioulsy, I HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff-

It's a monkey version of Maury! From the Basel Zoo in Switzerland:

As orangutans are part of an Endangered Species Programme, Basel Zoo wanted to find out who fathered the little female orangutan, Padma. But a big surprise was in store.

At first, it also seemed to be pretty obvious who had fathered Maja’s daughter, Padma, who was born last August. A total of nine orangutans in three different family groups live in Basel Zoo, and each family group has one male, one female and one infant.

Until now, these tests have not thrown up any surprises. But there is a first time for everything: Padma’s father turned out to be Vendel (18), who Maja sometimes meets at the fence, and not Budi (14), who lives with Maja!

From a biological perspective, this is less surprising. As the only male at Basel Zoo with cheek pads, Vendel is very easy to spot. He is also the dominant male of the three male orangutans at the zoo. In the wild, female orangutans similarly tend to look for – and pair up with – males with cheek pads when they are in heat. Non-dominant males also like to try their luck with females, usually with great success. However, it seems that the females simply cannot resist a male with cheek pads.

Hey, Maja! You had ONE JOB!!

Lauren-

Earlier this week, singer MICHAEL BOLTON appeared to FALL ASLEEP during a live interview on Australia's "The Morning Show". He wasn't actually in the studio, he was appearing via satellite.

After a big introduction, the hosts tried to get Michael's attention, but he didn't respond, and it looked like his EYES WERE CLOSED. At one point, he perked up and said, quote, "It's gone silent."

What actually happened was that there were technically difficulties and he couldn't hear the hosts. And he wasn't sleeping, he was looking down at his phone. OR SO THEY SAY.

He Tweeted:

I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven’t slept since!! In all seriousness there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me tweeting! We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews #50thAnniversary #SymphonyOfHits pic.twitter.com/xE3aV7GelL — Michael Bolton (@mbsings) February 6, 2019

However, I’m still blaming Michael for being ungrateful that this “glitch” had people are talking about you again.

I’m sure you could’ve come up with a better response than “THEY CAUGHT ME TWEETING” …ESPECIALLY SINCE I CHECKED YOUR TWITTER FEED AND YOU DEFINITELY DID NOT TWEET ANYTHING DURING THIS INTERVIEW!

Only time love and tenderness will heal this. Michael Bolton YOU HAD ONE JOB!