You Had ONE JOB!

All these folks had something to do, but blew it!

February 15, 2019
Sarah

We were delivering the cards yesterday at MD Anderson. Thank you so much to everyone who made cards! We were having a blast at the party and they had my fav, Capri SUN! Well, it's been a hot minute since I have had one but how hard can it be to open one? Apparently pretty hard.

This is what happened! 

 

Geoff

Antonio Brown is a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And he wanted to wish the Steelers' fans well:

Only one problem. Brown has YEARS left on his contract! The Steelers don't have to let him go anywhere. Antonio...you HAVE one job!

 

Lauren

I loooove my girl Cardi B, but last weekend at the Grammys she had a big ol OOPSIES after the show...

After Cardi won Best Rap Album, someone sent her flowers with a note that said, quote, "You've got a big heart.  So big it could crush this town."  That's a line from the Tom Petty song "Walls (Circus)."

Petty's name was printed under the quote, OBVIOUSLY TO CREDIT HIM, but Cardi must have thought the flowers came from Petty himself. She posted an Instagram video saying, "Thank you Tom Petty for the flowers . . . Mother[effer> love me, bro."

Someone must have told Cardi that Tom Petty died in 2017, because she deleted the video. 

GURL, THAT IS NOT OKURRRRRRRRRR!!!

Total misunderstanding, but Cardi....YOU HAD ONE JOB!!

 

