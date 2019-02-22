Sarah-

We all know that 290 is a mess and has been for a hot minute but now even the signs are a mess!

These signs went up and notice anything wrong?!

The good news: construction along 290 in #Cypress area is moving along to the point that road signs are going up. The bad news is some of them are wrong. Some of these signs cost hundreds of tax dollars to make. Working to track down the source. #khou11 #Hempstead #Rosehill pic.twitter.com/shT3X7c5Lq — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 19, 2019

It's supposed to say "Hempstead," but you can see the "s" and "t" are in the wrong spots.

The sign COST $900!

The good news is we aren't responsible for the re-do's.

My question is, who saw the proof? Isn't there system? We seriously have been working on 290 FOREVER so it isn't like this sign had to be rushed.

NO ONE NOTICED?!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff-

David Chislton seems to be one heck of a guy. This week, he was sentenced to 47 years in prison on nearly two dozen charges. What kind of charges, you ask? He pled guilty to holding his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint (heck of a guy!), then setting his apartment complex on fire in 2017 (wow, heckuva guy!!). By the way, that fire displaced dozens of families (WHAT A GUY!).



So after he was sentenced, Chislton sucker-punched his attorney Aaron Brockler.



To all the deputies that have to complete the paperwork to file additional charges against Chislton related to the attack: you have ONE job! (And that job is to make sure this guy never gets out of prison).

Lauren-

This week has not been a good one for ‘Empire’ actor, Jussie Smollett.

Last month, the nation got behind him after he said he was attacked outside of his Chicago apartment.

Jussie went on tons of media outlets to discuss his attack, including Ellen to tell everyone what happened. Social media rallied around him showing their support.

Turns out, Jussie STAGED the whole thing…because he didn’t think he was making a high enough salary.

Hey Jussie, you’re on a successful tv show, you’re lucky enough to have a full time job, you’ve got a bit of a celebrity status, and can and probably have done things that us non-celebs will never get a chance to do in our lives. But that wasn’t enough.

You needed to send yourself a crazy letter, hire two guys to attack you (one you work with and one who trains you) and you still wanted to know why producers were cutting your screen time in half?

This story is just too strange for me, and Jussie, you had a great job…but now you have NO JOBS!!