This is why dating scares me to death! This woman went out on a date with a guy and we aren’t sure what happened on the date but they both must have had two different views on how that date went because he ghosted her and she sent him 65,000 TEXT MESSAGES!

She met the guy online about a year ago and she just won’t leave him alone. By the way, this is after ONE DATE! She has now been arrested after they found her in the man’s bathtub! She sent about 500 messages a day and said things like "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."

Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date https://t.co/o9BnHbJglU pic.twitter.com/8MI9D6G33k — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 11, 2018

She’s now in jail!

ABC 13 Meteorologist Travis Herzog had to dodge his co anchor Samica Knight’s high heels on live tv yesterday morning…



Here’s what happened: ABC aired Samica Knight's story about some of her former school teachers, and then all the anchors joked about Samica’s old school photo they showed.



"Those were awkward pictures," Samica said. "No. They were great. Weren't they, Katherine [Whaley>," Tom Koch said.



Then Travis Herzog made a Samica/Beyonce comparison that resulted in Samica giving "the look" straight into the camera. "I thought I was looking at Beyonce," Travis said.

FUNNY --MOMENT: @TravisABC13 learned his lesson never to make fun of @SamicaKnight13 on live TV. When he said he thought her old school pic was @Beyonce, he got the heel. Watch full video: https://t.co/033FRaoZto ------ pic.twitter.com/sOtODVa1Vk — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 10, 2018

Travis continued with his weather forecast, but moments later, Samica threw her high heel in response to the Beyonce comment.

I know he was just trying to be nice, but come onnnn Travis…all you had to do was laugh a little on the inside and not say anything, but you just HAD to comment!

TRAVIS, YOU HAD ONE JOB!!