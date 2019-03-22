Sarah-

Yesterday my mom sent the following text with a PIG in her backyard! A PIG! It isn’t like she lives in middle of a the country! She lives on a residential street! So where did the pig come from? It got loose. We think it was someone’s pet! So Brenda who was keeping a pig as a pet in the city…YOU HAD ONE JOB! ​

Geoff-

I've got a sure fire way to save you money!

Gucci just released a new pair of sneakers that cost about $900. Why that much? Because in addition to the Gucci label, Gucci also distressed the shoes so it looks like they are dirty. Gucci even tells you how to clean actual dirt off the shoes, so you won't damage the fake filth.

A pair of the EXACT SAME sneakers costs $500. So here's my offer. Buy the regular Gucci sneakers for $500. Then, for only $200, I will make them dirty for you! You save $200. You're welcome!!

Call me! YOU HAVE ONE JOB!!!

Lauren-

A fiery flash in the Los Angeles sky on Wednesday night caused residents to fear that a meteor had landed in the city — but it turns out that the flying object was just part of a film shoot.

The display, which took place near the skyscape of downtown Los Angeles, was a pair of wingsuit flyers parachuting in as part of a promotional stunt, and tt caused a bright flash of light that was caught on cell phone video.

Police alert locals that there was no danger to the community.

With so many people reacting to the video in fear of an actual Will Smith/Bruce Willis style end of world situation happening, Police had to alert locals that there was no danger to the community.

The LAPD went on Twitter to say: “PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it’s not an alien invasion…just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all.”

So to the residents of the LA area…come onnnnnnn…you should be used to this by now! Every day, possibly even every hour, your city has some sort of movie or tv show being filmed with plenty of questionable things flying in the air. You’re going to believe the ONE GUY who posted a cell phone video of a stunt of a bright light in the sky?? He’s probably looking for viral fame of his own!

So to the people of Los Angeles…

YOU HAD ONE JOB!​





Social media lit up with pictures and videos of what appeared to be a meteor in Los Angeles. Turns out, it was just a stunt for a film shoot. pic.twitter.com/N0Bo8KAy8n — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 21, 2019

NEW YORK POST