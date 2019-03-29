Geoff-

Brian Anderson, 32, of Dundee, Florida called the cops to report an ARMED ROBBERY on Tuesday morning.

His story? Two guys jumped out of a car and stole his money, necklace, and phone at gunpoint. The cops obviously took the report very seriously, so they investigated. It didn't take long to realize Brian made it all up. Why? He didn't want to go to his 11:00 A.M. shift at Hardee's. He was arrested for misuse of 911 and making a false report.

We here on the Morning Mix wake up pretty early, so even getting to sleep until 7am seems pretty late. But if 11am seems WAY TOO EARLY, you might need to find a different job. You had ONE job!

Lauren-

There's a 28-year-old guy named Ben Winchip from Swindon, England, and he's getting married next month. And for the past year, he and his friends have been planning a massive bachelor party in Las Vegas.

They all kicked in around $900 each, for a total of about $10,000, and handed it over to Ben's best man to handle everything.

But . . . it turns out the best man EMBEZZLED all of the cash and didn't plan anything. And the cops just arrested him for fraud. (His name wasn't released.)

As for Ben, he says now he and his OTHER friends are going to be doing an exponentially less epic bachelor party . . . one night out at a bar in Newcastle, England.

Ben's mom also set up a GoFundMe . . . and even though "cool bachelor party" isn't exactly the biggest hook to get people to donate, so far it's raised almost $2,000.

So to Ben Winchip, who seems like he’d been saving up all of his money for his whole life, and chose a best friend and best man who completely bamboozled him out of having the “Hangover Style” bachelor party he always dreamed of…you should’ve picked a different best man.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!!

