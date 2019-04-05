Geoff

We received an email from our building's management company.

Please be advised that starting at 4 PM on Friday, April 5th, our contractor will be taking the escalators out of service to begin the escalator modernization project...the anticipated completion date is September 2019.

September??? For two escalators? Are they going to be robots? Does the escalator go to the moon??

This is the time where I'm supposed to write "YOU HAD ONE JOB!" But for this week, I'm changing it. You HAVE one job...to please fix the escalators before September. PLEASE! ;)

Lauren

Earlier this week, my boyfriend Gabe has his older brother, Ev, come over so they could go to the gym. If you guys didn’t know, Gabe’s brother Ev no longer works in this building where we met him 2 years ago, but is now an HPD Police Officer.

Ev came over on his day off, and just happened to still have his handcuffs in his bag.

Well, Gabe saw the handcuffs and assumed if Ev had the cuffs, of course he would have the keys. So he cuffed himself.

After laughing about it, Gabe showed myself and his brother what he did…only to have Ev tell him that he DIDN’T have the key with him that day. He wasn’t working, so the key wasn’t necessary.

If you guys could have seen the worry on Gabe’s face once Ev told him that he didn’t have the key! We honestly didn’t know how he was going to get out of them!

Thankfully there was a police station not far from our house that we were able to go to, where Ev showed his badge and was able to get Gabe uncuffed. So thank you Bellaire Police Department for laughing at my boyfriend and THEN uncuffing him.

But to my boyfriend Gabe, who is a very bright, intelligent person 99% of the time, let’s NOT handcuff yourself again, ok?

YOU HAD ONE JOB!