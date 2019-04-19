In case you didn't know, everyone here in our MIX 96-5 offices are obsessed with Game Of Thrones.

We all love the show so much, and were so excited for the new season to start, that one of our co workers Kate put together a lengthy poll listing all the characters and what we thought their fate will be.

There was only one problem....for our 'GoT' enthusiast Geoff Sheen, he noticed that one very important character was left off: Tyrion Lannister. He's a main character, and has been with the show since season 1.

Geoff ran down to Kate's office to let her know the mistake she made, and then everyone who filled out the list had to redo it again!

So to Kate, who made an impressive list of characters from 'Game of Thrones' but left off one of the most important people:

YOU HAD ONE JOB!