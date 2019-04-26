Geoff-

The Houston Texans were on the clock with the 23rd overall pick in the 1st round of the NFL Draft. Everyone knew they had to take an offensive lineman or a defensive back.

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO? Tytus Howard might be a good player. Who knows? Maybe he'll be a Hall of Famer. But all the draft experts said he was a 3rd rounder! You just bought Keds when you were at the Manolo Blahnik store!!! Brian Gaine, Bill O'Brien and the rest of the front office...YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren-

Earlier this week, ‘Jeopardy’ viewers were dazzled when contestant James Holzhauer won yet again during his 14th day in a row on the show, which has raised his total winnings to a whopping $1,061,554.

The recent victory made the 31-year-old professional gambler only the second person in the history of the decades-spanning game show to win over a million dollars. Ken Jennings previously earned $2,520,700.

Well, during one of those recent episodes, Panic! At The Disco’s song “High Hopes” appeared as a question in the “We Will Rock You” category.

With $400 on the line, contestants just had to identify lyrics from the song and name the correct band... and, well, they didn't.

Alex Trebek read from the board, “In 2018 this band ‘didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision, always had high, high hopes.'

James Holzhauer, the current winner making all these headlines for winning and knowing the answers to all these questions buzzed in first. “Who is Fall Out Boy?” James responded.

Um, no. That’s incorrect.

The disastrous answer left fans of both bands upset, and added plenty of fuel to the running joke that it’s hard to tell P!ATD and FOB apart.

Panic! shared the clip with the caption “hey look ma, we…… made it?!?” and followed it with a facepalm emoji.

So to James…who’s won all these days in a row, who seems to be so smart knowing all the answers to hard questions, and bringing his total to over $1 million dollars…all you had to do was be able to tell Brendon Urie and Patrick Stump apart, but you just couldn’t do it.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!