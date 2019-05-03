You Had ONE Job!
From a baseball player giving away his entire contract to a thief butt-dialing 9-1-1, these folks really blew it this week!
Geoff -
It was just another day at the ballpark for San Diego Padres SS Manny Machado, who had just signed a $300 million contract this past offseason:
Oh, Manny.— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 1, 2019
What did you just do?! -- pic.twitter.com/mdjaD0Q61G
Come on, Manny! You couldn't see that was CLEARLY a different piece of paper? Now you have NO money! You had ONE JOB!!! :)
Lauren -
I love stupid criminal stories…
Earlier this week, a suspect butt-dailed 911 while breaking into a Best Buy in Sugar Land.
Police were called around 3 a.m. by a cellphone, but no one was responding on the other end. When officials pinged the cellphone's location, officers determined the call was coming from a Best Buy.
Shortly thereafter, the department received a burglary alarm from that same store.
After arriving at the scene, police said the three burglars left the scene and led police on a 40-minute chase.
The chase ended in northeast Houston when the men jumped out of the getaway truck and ran along the bayou near the North Loop.
Officers used a helicopter and K-9 officers to locate two of the three men.
So to the 3 stooges who #1, thought breaking into a Best Buy was a good idea, #2 clearly didn’t have your phone locked in your pocket, and #3, then decided to get out of your getaway car thinking you could OUT RUN a police car AND a helicopter…
YOU HAD ONE JOB!