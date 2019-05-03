You Had ONE Job!

From a baseball player giving away his entire contract to a thief butt-dialing 9-1-1, these folks really blew it this week!

May 3, 2019
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly
Geoff - 

It was just another day at the ballpark for San Diego Padres SS Manny Machado, who had just signed a $300 million contract this past offseason:

Come on, Manny! You couldn't see that was CLEARLY a different piece of paper? Now you have NO money! You had ONE JOB!!! :)

 

Lauren - 

I love stupid criminal stories…

Earlier this week, a suspect butt-dailed 911 while breaking into a Best Buy in Sugar Land. 

Police were called around 3 a.m. by a cellphone, but no one was responding on the other end. When officials pinged the cellphone's location, officers determined the call was coming from a Best Buy. 

Shortly thereafter, the department received a burglary alarm from that same store. 

After arriving at the scene, police said the three burglars left the scene and led police on a 40-minute chase. 

The chase ended in northeast Houston when the men jumped out of the getaway truck and ran along the bayou near the North Loop.

Officers used a helicopter and K-9 officers to locate two of the three men.

So to the 3 stooges who #1, thought breaking into a Best Buy was a good idea, #2 clearly didn’t have your phone locked in your pocket, and #3, then decided to get out of your getaway car thinking you could OUT RUN a police car AND a helicopter…

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

 

 

