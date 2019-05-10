Geoff -

I wanna give a shout out to Boss Hogg on twitter for being the first person to point this out to us.

@mrgeoffsheen



Did they drink a double half caf dragon fire hot cappacino latte with foam and whipped cream and sprinkles and chocolate sauce on GOT?



pic.twitter.com/iukoWcMO0k — Boss Hogg (@BossHogg0514) May 6, 2019

This past Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones became famous for NOT what happened in the plot, but for the coffee cup that was sitting on the throne table.

While it was sitting in front of Emilia Clarke’s character, Dany, it turns out it was actually Kit Harrington’s coffee. And as Lauren reported earlier this week, that coffee cup gave Starbucks an estimated $11 million in free advertising…all because the producers of GoT never noticed it during the months AND MONTHS of editing to the episode. But then yesterday, the story took another turn as the Irish based coffee shop, Paper Cup, wanted to let everyone know that it was actually not a STARBUCKS cup on Game of Thrones, but one of theirs. So the paper cup belonged to Paper Cup.

We have to hand out multiple jobs:

To Kit Harrington, who let Emilia Clarke take the fall for the coffee cup even being in the scene. Man up. You had one job!

To all of us on Twitter who gave Starbucks 11 MILLION DOLLARS IN FREE ADVERTISING for doing absolutely nothing. We had one job.

To the producers and editors of Game of Thrones who never noticed your venti latte in an episode that you’ve had literally TWO YEARS to edit. You had ONE job!

And finally, to Paper Cup. That is the worst name ever. No wonder no one knows who you are. “Hey, pass me that paper cup. You mean this paper cup? No, the Paper Cup paper cup.” Get a better name. You had one job!

Lauren -

43-year-old Brian Slocum is a single dad in Sarasota, Florida. And his nephew recently introduced him to Snapchat.

Earlier this week, Brian was driving past a pawn shop . . . and thought it would be funny to go in and pretend he wanted to SELL his seven-month-old son.

He put him up on the counter in his car seat . . . told the owner he was "barely used" . . . asked what he was worth . . . and secretly recorded it all on his phone…FOR SNAPCHAT.

His big mistake was he never told the store owner it was a joke, and just walked out. So the guy called the police. Then a few hours later, Brian saw the story on the local news and freaked out.

He called the cops to try to explain what happened. Then DOZENS of officers showed up at his house. But they ultimately decided not to charge him with a crime.

So to Brian…who had to talk to the local news and tell them his son is the most important thing in his life, and that now he understands pretending to sell him at a pawn shop on Snapchat for your 3 followers wasn't a great idea…

YOU HAD ONE JOB!!

WFLA