Geoff -

I regret to inform you about the death of Grumpy Cat.

Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss demeanor became an internet sensation, has died at age 7. https://t.co/2sCYCXLYEN pic.twitter.com/z7GPaq9oDW — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2019

Not everyone had the same reaction to Grumpy Cat's death. I admit it: my reaction was kinda like "oh, riiiiight. I remember Grumpy Cat." So when my timeline on Twitter was full of Grumpy Cat related tweets, I said out loud in the studio, "GEEZ! It's like half my timeline is about Grumpy Cat dying!"

Lauren's reaction: "oh my God! GRUMPY CAT DIED?!?!? I'm so sad. I'm like really, really bummed out now. Why did you just drop that bomb on me???"

So to me (and really anyone who isn't a diehard Grumpy Cat fan): you can't just ruin everyone's day by letting them know about Grumpy Cat so abruptly! I had ONE job!!!

Lauren -

A 27-year-old guy named Jessie Dean Kowalchuk has been wanted in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada for almost four years on three outstanding warrants.

Well . . . last December, a Kamloops website called CFJC Today posted about him in their weekly "Most Wanted" segment. And they told people in the area to keep an eye out for him.

But Jessie messaged them on Facebook, and said, quote, "News flash, morons: I'm in Edmonton and not coming back."

So they let the local cops know . . . and they contacted the police in Edmonton.

They've kept an eye out for him ever since . . . and last week, they found him and arrested him.

So to the guy who managed to stay out of the way of the cops for an extended amount of time without getting picked up, but once again someone else who fell victim to not being able to stay off of social media about it..

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

