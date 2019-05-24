You Had One Job!

Geoff-

Last night, my wife woke me up around midnight to let me know that a bird was keeping her awake. I had been sleeping through it, but once I was up, all I could hear is this bird. IT WAS SO LOUD! I went outside two times to try to find it so make it go away, but 1) it was dark 2) it was pretty deeply hidden in the brush. So instead of getting a full night's sleep, I ended up getting three hours.

At least misery loves company???

Lauren-

Each year for my parents, sisters, best friends, and nieces and nephews I always put together a photo collage on their birthdays and post it on social media.

My second nephew, Mason, had his big second birthday was yesterday so I made a super cute collage that I was so proud of! 6 of my favorite pics of him, with the sweetest caption too.

So I posted it, and tagged my sister Melanie (Mason’s mom) and my brother in law, Joe in the pic.

A lot of people started liking it right away, and that’s because I thought, “Yes! Mason is so adorable people love seeing pics of him on his birthday!”

WRONG.

I guess as I was typing the caption, I either made BIG TYPO, or my phone either auto corrected one of the main words…this is what my original caption said,

Can’t believe I had such a terrible typo in my nephew’s bday collage yesterday!! I HAD ONE JOB!! (I promise I won’t be lunching him! Hahahaha) @Mix965Houston pic.twitter.com/7oeAO4k6Hv — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) May 24, 2019

The problem was, the line that said “I’ll push you on the blue swing” started out as “I’ll PUNCH you on the blue swing” and my sister commented, “Love this, but PLEASE DON’T PUNCH MY BABY!”

WHOOPS. I will NOT be punching my nephew anytime!

I HAD ONE JOB!! (it's been fixed already though, lol!)