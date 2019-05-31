Geoff

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has existed for 94 years. And in the last 20 years, it has gained a huge national following thanks to ESPN broadcasting the event. The champion of the Bee gets a bunch of money for college (and let's face it, if they are that smart already, they are using the college money at Harvard or Yale). Hundreds of people work the event. So you would think with that many people, they would never run into any problems. Wrong!

From ESPN:

A record eight spellers were crowned co-champions Thursday night after each correctly spelled a word in the 20th and final round.

Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja spelled the final 47 words correctly in their historic walk-off victory, going through five consecutive perfect rounds at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland.

"Champion spellers, we are now in uncharted territory,'' bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly told them in announcing the decision to allow up to eight winners. "We do have plenty of words remaining on our list. But we will soon run out of words that will possibly challenge you, the most phenomenal collection of super spellers in the history of this competition."

He wasn't lying. The bee held three more rounds after that announcement, and no one missed a word or even appeared to struggle.

Although the bee had decided to split the first- and second-place money in the event of a tie, those plans were quickly scuttled and each speller was given the full $50,000 cash prize, in addition to a Scripps Cup.

They ran out of words??? THEY RAN OUT OF WORDS!!! You're a spelling bee! How do you run out of words?????? Can you spell U-N-P-R-E-P-A-R-E-D? You had ONE job!

Lauren -

Last night I stayed up later than normal so I could watch a little bit of the NBA Finals game 1 against Golden State and Toronto.

But the reason I stayed up wasn’t to actually watch the game, I told you guys yesterday that Chipotle had a deal with the broadcast. Anytime the announcer said the word FREE, Chipotle was going to tweet codes out on their Twitter page for free burritos.

Game time was at 8pm, and I had my phone all charged up ready to go. I thought it was going to be super fast…you know…every time a player went to the FREE THROW line…it was bound to happen relatively quickly.

I heard the first one, and then checked Twitter to find Chipotle had tweeted:

RELEASE THE BURRITOS! The announcers just said FREE. The next 500 people to text FREEFZZPP to 888222 will score a free burrito.#ChipotleFreeting TERMS: https://t.co/02TnDtj9Jh Msg & data rates may apply. Privacy Policy: https://t.co/q4YJ6LjlGm — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 31, 2019

Ok let’s get this free burrito! I texted the code word to the number they tweeted, but no response. I waited another 10 minutes into the game, got 3 more codes, and texted the same number 3 more times! Still nothing. Waited for one more code, got it, texted the same number…and still…NOTHIN. I had to go to bed, it was already 9:35p.

When I woke up this morning I checked my phone and realized why I never got any response or bounce back text or anything…

I WAS TEXTING THE WRONG NUMBER.

Somehow, in my sleepy state, I typed the text line with 1 wrong number...and that’s how I missed out on all the free burritos!!

So to me and my fat fingers, I HAD ONE JOB!