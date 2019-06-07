Geoff -

I saw this on Twitter this morning:

I have to agree with Doc. If the point was to make me want to consume less soda, energy drinks, etc, TOTAL FAIL. Because now all I want to do is eat a bunch of donuts! Six donuts instead of a soda? I had no idea I was so healthy by just having FOUR donuts and NO soda! Come on, health professionals. YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren -

One of my sisters moved to Detroit Michigan last year with her husband who got a job there, and of course my nephew…and unfortunately I hadn’t been able to go up and visit them yet. So, I thought I’d surprise them for my nephew’s birthday in a few weeks, buy a plane ticket, and make it there for his second birthday party.

My mom is gonna come with me, so yesterday we were texting back and forth about which flight would be the best for us. We’ve got a few points on Southwest, but not enough for 2 roundtrip tickets, so we thought: “Ok, we can use our points for one way on Southwest, then look for the cheapest ticket for the other way and just buy that one.

It turned out that United had the cheapest and best time option for us for the other leg of our flight, so my mom put me in charge of purchasing the tickets. No problem. 2 flights booked with points, two flights booked with my credit card.

I had lots of windows open on my computer because I was comparing times and prices, and must have closed the correct one, because I ended up accidentally booking all of our tickets GOING TO Michigan, instead of making one of them the way home FROM Michigan. Still, no problem, an easy fix.

Until I forgot that my sister’s email just so happened to already be on the “who else would you like to share this flight info with” portion, and she ended up getting the email for our surprise visit.

Surprise no more.

So to myself, who had too many windows open, got way too distracted, and was just trying to find the cheapest and easiest way to go surprise my sister (but ended up basically telling her all the info instead). Whoops.

I HAD ONE JOB!!