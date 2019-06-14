Geoff

Michael Pierce is a 340 pound defensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens. As you may know, the NFL offseason is broken up into sections. First, there’s the draft. Then, they have rookie camp. Then, they have OTAs. Then, they have mandatory minicamp.

After skipping the voluntary portion of Baltimore's offseason, Pierce decided to show up for the mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. But based on how things went, he probably should have skipped that, too.

Pierce was so out of shape that Ravens coach John Harbaugh immediately had to throw him out of practice. And when I say immediate, I mean it: Pierce barely made it through the stretching portion of practice before Harbaugh decided to have a talk with him that ended with Michael leaving the field.

He failed stretching!!!

"He's not ready to practice from a safety standpoint and for his own health," Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. "We recognize that and pulled him off."

Harbaugh said it was pretty clear to everyone that Pierce wasn't going to be able to make it through the first day of minicamp.

And here’s the worst part. This is the last season of his contract! He failed stretching to start off the year that will determine how much money he makes in the future!!!

Michael, your whole career is on the line. And you can’t even lay on the ground and stretch? Fix this. You had one job! And now you might have NO job!!

Lauren

Police hear a lot of excuses on a daily basis…especially from people they pull over for speeding: this guy’s excuse, is not one of the better ones.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that a 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet Camaro told them he was speeding because he ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom

Quote, “This 16-year-old’s excuse for going 105 mph in a Camaro? “Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom”. Fined $966 for speeding + $203 for driving w/o a supervising driver. Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed.”

Police had clocked the teen driving at 105 mph.

Officers were not amused with the excuse, and aside from the fine, the will likely have his license suspended.​

So…to the 16-year-old who was probably driving his dad’s camaro, who probably JUST got his drivers license, and also probably never gets to eat all those hot wings when he goes out with his parents but since he was driving himself he could do what he wants

…all you had to do was either GO TO THE BATHROOM BEFORE YOU LEFT THE HOT WINGS PLACE, OR THINK OF ANY BETTER EXCUSE.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!!

