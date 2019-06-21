Geoff -

Last week, we saw the news that former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the back by a gunman. There were all sorts of rumors about why he was shot, including his relationship with the ex-girlfriend of a powerful drug dealer.

At least 11 people have been arrested in the case so far, ranging from the alleged gunman to a series of drivers and relatively minor accomplices. And the apparent amount of money for trying to kill Ortiz? $7,800!

Well, it turns out it’s even worse than all that. David Ortiz wasn’t even the target! The real target was the guy who was sitting NEXT TO Ortiz, David Fernandez.

Officials say the case of mistaken identity began when one of the accomplices snapped a blurry photo of Fernandez. In the photo, a white freezer obscures Fernandez's lower body, making it look like he was wearing white pants when, in fact, he was wearing black pants, officials said.

Thankfully, David is okay. Which is why I can say to the massive group of drug cartel related professionals who don’t know how to take a picture, don’t know how to tell the difference between white pants and black pants, and can’t the tell the difference between a 5 foot light skinned dude and a 6’3 250 lbs dark skinned guy…you are the worst professional killers since the hitman in Dumb and Dumber. YOU HAD ONE JOB…and thankfully, you are terrible at it!

Lauren -

Did you know that a pro golfer can be disqualified . . . if he or she runs out of GOLF BALLS? It's true.

Well, a French golfer named Clement Berardo found that out the hard way at an event in Spain yesterday, when he ran out of golf balls on the 15th hole.

Things were already going pretty terrible for him, he was already 10 over par at that point. Once he realized he was out of golf balls, he was forced to head straight back to the clubhouse.

You CAN continue playing if you can borrow more balls from another player . . . BUT, they must be the exact brand and type. Apparently, Berardo couldn't do that.

Back in 2000, a SLIGHTLY more well-known player at the time named TIGER WOODS, almost ran out of golf balls during the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He was actually playing good . . . but he'd taken a handful of balls out of his bag to practice putting on the carpet at the hotel, and forgot to put them back.

But no such luck for this French man, who is currently ranked 1,909th in the world.

He’s probably a very good golfer, who woke up on the day of that tournament mentally ready to compete, and can speak to us in a sweet, sweet accent, that still didn’t help him remember to refill his golf ball bag.

YOU HAD ONE JOB.

Meet Clement Berardo. He was DQ'd from a Challenge Tour event today for––wait for it––running out of golf balls. He was 10 over thru 15 holes. pic.twitter.com/QDrcoV1yZK — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) June 20, 2019

Sarah -

Yesterday Parker had her first real BLOW out diaper and it was everywhere I mean everywhere! We were sitting on the couch and it got on the cushion, my shorts and shirt, all over her. I had to give her a bath middle of the day, change her clothes, wash EVERYTHING! I thought I got it all and we went sitting on the couch, she was lounging with me and we were watching the re-cap of the women’s game and she just smiled and that’s when I realized, I forgot to put a diaper on her and now she had just peed on me! I managed, to change her, change the changing pad, get the cushion cover off the couch, wash her clothes, wash her, wash my clothes but I forgot the diaper! I HAD ONE JOB!