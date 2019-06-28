Sarah

We all use navigation on our phones and most of the time, not all of the time, it gets us where we need to go but that WAS NOT the case for 100 people in Colorado this week!

There was a major accident on a road leading to the Airport and Google Maps made a suggestions for a detour. Now, normally when this happens it means traffic is a little congested on your detour because everyone has just been given the same detour but in this case, that was NOT the biggest problem.

The problem was the detour lead 100 people to a MUDDY FIELD and cars started to get stuck and once those first vehicles were stuck EVERYONE was trapped! Who knows if the road even lead to the airport.

So to you GOOGLE MAPS, it’s in your name what your job is MAPS! YOU HAD ONE JOB! ​

Geoff

So I have to get some insurance information about my house. My wife Jillian and I always try to split the work when it comes to making phone calls about insurance or taxes and that adult stuff.

Anyway, I’m all proud of myself for doing this call. Give my wife the day from having to be on the phone forever. I call up. It’s the automated voice person. I try punching my info, but it won’t take it. Finally, I get a person that directs me to the right department. I’m on HOLD FOR 20 MINUTES. Finally, FINALLY, I get a person to answer. I tell them what I need.

Okay’s what your social security number? Fine. I know that.

What’s your wife’s social security number? Ummmmmm, 12?

So I blew it! And because I took so long on the call, my WIFE had to call back for us.

Lauren

My sister Melanie had her second baby this week, and she welcomed a beautiful little baby girl named Laynie.

When you have a baby, the hospital gives you a big poster to write down the baby’s stats…like name, birthday, weight, inches, time of birth (and so on) and my sister loves my handwriting - so she asked me to do it.

Noooo problem…I can do that! I get all the info written perfectly, and I just had to go hang it on the door.

The hospital was pretty full this week, so they had new moms and babies on different floors than they usually do, and each of their rooms didn’t have names on them, only patient numbers.

When I walked out of my sister’s room to return the marker I borrowed from the nurse, I didn’t pay attention to her room number. So when I came back and hung the sign…I HUNG IT ON THE WRONG DOOR. I actually tried going into the room NEXT to my sister’s only to have the family inside that room think I was crazy.

So to myself, who has done this FOUR TIMES BEFORE with FOUR other nephews and nieces, and should know this hospital in and out, but scared a new family instead.

I HAD ONE JOB!