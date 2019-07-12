Sarah

Police in Missouri didn’t have any issues finding a suspect and it wasn’t because they had a K-9 to sniff out the suspect. It was because the suspect gave HIMSELF away! BY PASSING GAS! The police were lead straight to him!

So to you, suspect, 1. Don’t break the law. 2. Don’t eat food that is gonna wreck your stomach. 3. HOLD IT!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

​

Geoff

I would post the video of #BagelBoss, but there are a couple of f-words (you never know when the bosses might crack down on that). If you cannot look it up with the hashtag (it's worth it, trust me), there's a video of a very short man getting into a verbal altercation with just about every customer and server at a bagel shop in New York. When told to "shut up" by a man who is roughly a full foot taller than him, Bagel Boss tells the guy "go ahead, attack me." Well, you didn't have to ask, I guess. The tall man jumps on top of him.

So, to Bagel Boss: when you are a foot shorter and 100 lighter than a person, never ask them to attack you. It's just a bad idea. YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren

Do you think the words 'Moana' and 'marijuana' sound the same? Not really.

Kensli Taylor Davis from Georgia says that her mom ordered a cake for her upcoming 25th birthday party. Her mother told the baker how much Kensli loved Disney's 'Moana' and wanted a cake themed around the character, but when her mom went to pick up the cake, she found a marijuana-themed birthday surprise.

Kensli wrote on Facebook, "So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do), well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana."

The baker reportedly misheard the mother and decorated Kensli's cake with a cannabis leaf and a 'My Little Pony' character that appeared to be stoned and smoking a joint.

So to the baker in this local shop…who was probably on some marijuana themselves when the order was taken, and heard what they wanted to hear and thought they got the best customer order ever…

Stop smoking while you’re at work, or clean out your ears so you can hear more clearly!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!