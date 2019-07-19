Sarah

A man tried to smuggle drugs under his toupee and it was a FAIL!

Check out the photo!

A man was detained at an airport after he reportedly tried to smuggle about $34,000 worth of cocaine under his disproportionately large hairpiece.https://t.co/FD5Gv4EAQH — WTXL ABC 27 (@abc27) July 16, 2019

Look I get it, I have hair loss I'm not knocking your hair piece but if you're gonna get one. Get a good one!

YOU HAD ONE JOB

Also, if you're gonna smuggle drugs, which we DO NOT SUPPORT, watch "Locked Up Abroad". They NEVER use a hairpiece!

YOU HAD A SECOND JOB!

Geoff

In our front yard, we have these boxwoods. They are my wife’s favorite part of the house, so I try to keep them in perfect condition. So you’d imagine I was kinda freaking out when some of them started to turn BROWN.

So Jillian says “why don’t we take a branch to the plant store to see what they think it is?”

And I say, “cool, but first, let me water these things because it’s been so hot, maybe it’s just drying out.”

So I do. For like an hour.

THEN we went to the plant place. Their expert plant guy is like “oh, you have a fungus on these plants. So whatever you do…DO NOT WATER THEM.”

So after THREE full days of letting the ground dry out, I finally was able to put the powder that kills fungus in the ground.

But like 80% of them are now brown! I had ONE job!!

Lauren

A woman in England recently found some weird symbols drawn on her sidewalk in chalk. So she posted on a community Facebook forum about it, and asked what they were.

There were a bunch of them, and they all looked the same. Each one was a circle, with a single line drawn out from the center.

Other people on the forum immediately said it was burglars CASING the place, and the drawings were there to remind them which houses to rob. So she freaked out and called the cops.

But then one of her neighbors saw the post, and explained what they REALLY were.

It turned out their little kid had recently become obsessed with drawing BUTTS, and drew a bunch of them on his way home from school that week. The drawings kind of look like a clock with only one hand instead of two.

So to this poor woman, who probably has a slight touch of OCD, paranoia, or maybe even agoraphobia…maybe next time you should leave your front windows open so you can see the 8 year old boy who likes big butts an cannot lie, drawing them on your sidewalk instead of thinking you’re home is doomed to be robbed.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

MIRROR