Sarah

My sister sent me this photo. She was trying to get to my mom's house and there were a ton of people in the street and it wasn't until she got closer that she realized what happened. This person had flipped their car in the middle of the road. Now, luckily no one was hit and no one was hurt. How do we know the driver wasn't hurt? Because he got out of the car and RAN! What amazes me is how he flipped his car in the middle of the road. I don't even know how this is possible!

So to you sir, I hate to assume, but I'm guessing you weren't exactly sober when this happened. Don't drink and drive, smoke and drive, or do whatever and drive! Then on the off chance you weren't on something DON'T RUN!

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

My wife Jillian is just amazing. When I’m at work, she takes the garbage out. We had A LOT to throw out this past week. So we had some additional bags along with our garbage can. But we got those special stickers, which means the city is supposed to throw them out along with whatever is in the can.

Jillian is out in the driveway. The garbage truck comes. He uses the big mechanical arm to get the can. And then he starts off down the street! So Jillian RUNS after him, waving her arms. But he only stops because he got to the stop sign and couldn’t turn because of traffic.

Jillian: “you’re supposed to take those bags. We PAID for the stickers.”

Him: “okay, you can throw them in.”

He waits in his truck while my wife walks back down to our house, drags FOUR bags back down the street, and then pitches them over the top of the truck (which is like 10 feet tall).

I know I might be taking the phrase too literally, but dude…YOU HAD ONE JOB! It’s to get rid of garbage. Get out of the truck. Do that ONE job of yours!

Lauren

My boyfriend Gabe and I bought ourselves early Christmas presents this year. We had so much fun on the electric scooters we rode on vacation earlier this summer that we decided to celebrate Christmas in July and buy a pair for ourselves.

We did a TON of research, found the perfect scooters for us, and on Amazon Prime day we purchased our very own.

I got a confirmation number, but once I saw that the scooters were out for delivery, I noticed we hadn't received them when it said they had been dropped off. Turns out I had accidentally typed in the wrong address and they were returned to the shipper.

Oops, MY BAD. But not really too big of a deal. All I had to do was make a few phone calls, correct the accidental typo, and then in another week our scooters should be here.

Turns out I ended up typing in the wrong address AGAIN, and the scooters were sent back and my order was cancelled. How could I have made the same mistake twice??

So I had to call the company through Amazon, explain my stupidity, cancel my order and then make a totally new one...with a DIFFERENT COMPANY because the original wouldn't sell to me for a third time.

All I had to do was get my OWN ADDRESS right and I still managed to mess that up.

I HAD ONE JOB!