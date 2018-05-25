Sarah

Geoff

You may remember Brandi Chastain. She was a very accomplished soccer player who scored the game winning goal in the Women's World Cup in 1999 and then took off her jersey to show off her sports bra. It was a pretty famous moment in sports, so you probably have AT LEAST a vague memory of what she looks like! Unfortunately, whoever was in charge of doing her plaque for her induction into the Bay Area Hall of Fame must NOT have ever looked at a picture of Brandi:

Brandi Chastain, or Fat Gary Busey as she's known in some circles, has finally been inducted into the Hall of Not Even Close Plaques. Congrats!!!------ pic.twitter.com/6SJ5g3OsKq — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) May 22, 2018

We can all agree that, at the very least, that looks like a dude. Gary Busey? Televangelist Jesse Duplantis? Jimmy Carter? Biff from Back To The Future?? You had one job!

Lauren:

A Florida city falsely sent out a “zombie alert” during a recent power outage.

The Palm Beach Post reported that city administrators appeared to send a text alert to all residents around 1:45am last Sunday that read “power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus”.

“There are now far less than seven thousand three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain,” the alert read in all capital letters and red lettering.

Terminus is the name of the city in the tv show, The Walking Dead, fyi.

Power was out in the city of Lake Worth, for approximately 27 minutes for the 7,880 customers however Ben Kerr, the city’s public information officer assured residents: “I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message”.

According to a community Facebook page called Lake Worth Live, the push alert about the power outage was meant to be sent out but the inclusion of “zombie activity” was not. Whoops?

YOU HAD ONE JOB FLORIDA!!