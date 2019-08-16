Sarah

A man in St. Louis literally had ONE JOB drop his girlfriend's kids off at Day Care and he did but he took them to the WRONG DAY CARE! He didn't even stick around to sort the whole thing out. He brought them in, insisted it was the right day care and left. The staff called police, the kids fit right in at the day care and stayed for the day and were safe with their grandma by the afternoon. Not sure how the talk with the boyfriend went but honestly, YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

Yesterday, I got a call from a random number. Now I don’t usually answer any call from a number I don’t recognize, but I did this time. It was a voice message telling me my social security number has been suspended and I need to stay on the line to resolve the issue. So I start laughing my butt off because that’s totally not a thing. And I’m laughing and laughing. When the operator gets on the line, they heard me laughing and hung up. BUT THEN THEY CALLED BACK.

Look, I know I shouldn’t be rooting for people running a phone scam, but I feel like I have to give them some advice. Some up with a better scam. My social security number…which is nothing more than an ID number for me to pay taxes and fill out employment forms…is suspended? Is ANYONE falling for that? If you wanna steal my money, do better. YOU HAVE ONE JOB!

Lauren

On Tuesday night earlier this week, I got to see one of my all time favorite bands play the Revention Music Center:

Who was it you ask? THE WIGGLES.

If you don't know who the Wiggles are, they are an Australian children's music group...consisting of 4 different colored Wiggles. We all first started ​watching and listening to them 15 years ago when my twin cousins were just babies.

Now that my nieces and nephews are at the Wiggly age, they all love them too. So when my sisters and I heard they were coming to Houston...the choice was a no brainer- we were going! So we got our tickets, 5 adults and 3 kids, and couldn't have been more excited.

Our next thought- HOW WERE WE GOING TO BE ABLE TO MEET THE WIGGLES? I mean, they're the Wiggles...they aren't The Backstreet Boys...so it shouldn't be hard right? I asked around the office to see if anyone had any Wiggly connections and unfortunately they didn't so I had to go to the one thing I know they'd respond to...TWITTER.

I'd tweeted them before and they always like and retweet my stuff, so I thought this was for sure going to work!

So I tweeted them and said HEY WIGGLES PLEASE COME DO RADIO OR TV WHEN YOU COME TO HOUSTON LET'S MAKE IT HAPPEN!

Nothin. NO RESPONSE.

How did they not respond to this tweet? Next I posted an adorable clip of my niece and nephew dancing to their music. Still, NOTHIN. Oh well, weren't going to get to meet them. Still went to the show. And guess what? WE HAD AN AMAZING TIME! Got a great video of them singing live and walking around the crowd, I tweeted that them after the show and guess what- RETWEET.

UGH, that was the WRONG tweet to RETWEET!

WIGGLES! YOU HAD ONE JOB!!