Lauren-

Yesterday we went down to Galveston and Surfside to check out if the water was realllllly as clear as new outlets were reporting. It’s not crystal clear anymore, but I will say it’s better than it has been during previous trips!

My boyfriend Gabe drove us down, and we were prepared with all the things for a fun beach day! Snacks, drinks, umbrella, towels, chairs, and sunscreen!

Of course it was brutally hot out, so the first thing I did was put on Sunscreen. And since I was laying on my back face up, I put the sunscreen on my front half first.

After about 5 minutes scorching, we decided to get in the water and cool off, but I forgot to put more sunscreen on my backside before jumping in…so now my entire back of my body is totes RED! And I thought I was being so good and responsible!!

Not to mention I forgot the tops of my ear and feet, so those are burned too. Next time I’m setting an alarm as a reminder.

I HAD ONE JOB!!

Sarah-

I’m not saying I wanted these three to get away with robbery but I’m just saying, if you are gonna rob someone, try and have a little bit of a plan.

Two men and a woman went into Guitar Center in Washington on Wednesday afternoon and they stole a $1,600 guitar. Then they ran outside and for some reason had TWO getaway cars! First mistake.

Then they thought it would be a good idea to race each other, in rush hour! They made it about three blocks before they crashed into each other.

As if things weren’t already going downhill, after the wreck one of the guys got out and got a machete. That upset the other guy and he pulled out a weapon. Luckily the cops got there before it could escalate anymore.

Geoff-

Hey, kid. You did it wrong! "IT'S Y-A-N-N-Y!" You had ONE job!!!